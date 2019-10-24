CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of S. Tenth at 9:21 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 100 block of E. Washington at 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of S. Belmont at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of N. Second at 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of N. Kay at 8:41 a.m. on Oct. 23. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Christina M. Fassoth, 48, Watseka, struck a vehicle that was stopped for traffic driven by Jacob R. Barlow, 32, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 1:21 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 600 block of N. Virginia at 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal parking in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:06 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department in the 500 block of E. Oak at 7:11 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 11:31 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 3:49 a.m. on Oct. 24.