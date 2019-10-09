CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:51 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 300 block of N. Eighth at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of N. Veteran's Parkway at 2:24 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of N. Fifth at 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of N. Second at 8:34 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 6:36 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 600 block of S. Third at 2:08 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of W. Victory at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 6:28 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver in the 200 block of E. Walnut at 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 8:32 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Watseka Police arrested Angela L. Morgan, 34, Watseka, in the 200 block of N. Kay at 8:33 p.m. on Oct. 8. Morgan was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with contempt. Morgan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.