CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police assisted the FBI in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of N. Fifth at 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 9:09 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a call of an unwanted person in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 10:39 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Bell Rd. at 10:51 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police arrested George E. Elpers, 38, Milford, and Amanda J. Bonior, 28, Manteno, in the 200 block of E. Hickory after a traffic stop was conducted at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 30. Elpers was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. Bonior was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with FTA obstructing identification. Both Elpers and Bonior were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 10:53 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of E. Oak at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of E. Ash at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of E. Oak 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious person in the 600 block of N. Market at 7:27 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth at 8:27 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loitering in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:47 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found dog in the 300 block of W. Mulberry at 10:01 p.m. on Oct. 1.
ISP ARRESTS
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 is reporting the arrest of Michael F. Dolan, 53, New Lenox, for DUI; Kenneth J. Blazek, 83, Hickory Hills, for aggravated battery to a peace officer; and Gerardo D. Zavala, 36, Kankakee, for DUI drugs.
On Sept. 28, at 6:22 p.m., an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on I-57 northbound at milepost 312. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Michael Dolan. Dolan showed signs of alcohol impairment. Dolan was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Dolan was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued a citation for improper lane usage.
On Sept. 29 at 12:25 p.m., an Illinois State Trooper was investigating a crash on Rt. 50 at 6000 N. Rd. in Kankakee County. While investigating the crash, another vehicle approached the scene traveling northbound on Rt. 50. The vehicle drove around the barricades and signs stating that the road was closed. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle and explain to the driver, Kenneth Blazek, that the roadway was closed. Blazek continued to drive his vehicle northbound. The trooper attempted to get out of the way, but was struck by the vehicle. The trooper did not sustain any injuries from being struck. Blazek drove another 10 yards before stopping. Once stopped, the trooper placed Blazek under arrest. Blazek was transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Blazek was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing a police officer. Blazek was also issued a citation for disobeying a police officer.
On Sept. 30 at 8:56 p.m., an Illinois State Trooper was dispatched to a crash on Rt. 114 at 12799 E. in Kankakee County. The driver, Gerardo Zavala, was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The trooper arrived at the hospital and spoke with the Zavala. Zavala showed signs of drug impairment. Zavala was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Zavala was also issued citations for driving while license suspended, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.