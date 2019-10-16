CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1500 block of E. Walnut at 12:51 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of E. Creekside Ct. at 1:22 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Watseka Police investigated a two vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 1:26 p.m. on Oct. 14. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jo McCormick, 70, Kentland, Indiana, was turning into a parking spot when the vehicle had a mechanical issue, causing it to strike a vehicle owned by Susan L. Jones, 48, Iroquois. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a juvenile problem in the 400 block of N. Second at 4:09 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Oak at 4:32 p.m. on Oct. 14. The driver was warned for expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 6:58 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Eighth at 11:03 p.m. on Oct. 14. The driver was warned for having a headlight out.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Second at 11:21 p.m. on Oct. 14. The driver was warned for obstructed registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 15. The driver was given a warning for an illegal license plate cover.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 700 block of E. Oak at 6:51 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 8:12 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 100 block of Hubbard Ct. at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of S. Fourth at 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of N. Third at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of W. North at 5:56 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of S. Fourth at 8:17 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to telephone harassment in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 10:10 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 16.