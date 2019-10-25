COUNTY
On Oct. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Mickey D. Loniello, 43, Woodland. According to police reports, Loniello was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft over $500. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Cherrica E. Hamby, 31, Hoopeston. According to police reports, Hamby was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a forgery. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Oct. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Austin M. Rhodes, 22, Danforth. According to police reports, Rhodes was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and violation of the sex offender registration act. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Roger G. Thompson, 38, Milford. According to police reports, Thompson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft under $500 He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Oct. 24 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Nechole M. Fisk, 28, Milford. According to police reports, Fisk was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with theft under $500. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.