CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of N. Market at 9:36 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 9:37 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 11:38 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 11:49 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a two vehicle accident in the 1100 of E. Walnut at 4:35 p.m. on Oct. 9. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Jamie Farl, 34, Rankin, stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into oncoming traffic, striking a vehicle driven by Delsie G. Lease, 69, Watseka. Damage was estimated at over $1,500. Farl was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Riverside ambulance was called to the scene for minor injuries.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of N. Market at 4:44 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 4:46 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Third at 8:11 p.m. on Oct 9. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 9:29 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 11:51 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 500 block of S. Fourth at 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:02 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 9:24 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of N. Second at 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police arrested Damien T. Powell, 23, Watseka, in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 10. Powell was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage and trespass to motor vehicle. After arresting Powell, police located 17 cannabis sativa plants on his person, along with a pill. Powell was then charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis sativa plants. Powell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 2:57 p.m. on Oct. 10. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Debra L. Herscher, 61, Gilman, was backing from a parking space and struck a concrete pillar. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of Martin Ave. at 3:04 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police arrested Crystal D. Hull, 40, Chebanse, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 10. Hull was charged with retail theft and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police arrested Randell L. Johnson, 18, Watseka, in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 10. Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal trespass and damage to a motor vehicle. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:42 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 200 block of Yount Ave. at 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 700 block of E. Sycamore at 10:29 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 1:52 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:47 on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of N. Market at 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police arrested Jack E. Hurd, 62, Goodland, Indiana, in the 1500 block of E. Walnut at 3:16 p.m. on Oct. 11 for public indecency. Hurd was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 4:13 p.m. on Oct. 11.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W. Lafayette at 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 11. The driver was given a warning for no taillights.
Watseka Police arrested Jack E. Hurd, Goodland, Indiana, in the 1700 block of W. Walnut at 9:14 p.m. on Oct. 11 for aggravated assault. Hurd was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 3:36 a.m. on Oct. 12. The driver was given a warning for no taillights.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of E. Cherry at 4:12 a.m. on Oct. 12. The driver was given a warning for no headlight.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Cherry at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 12. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of E. Sycamore at 3:02 a.m. on Oct. 13.
Watseka Police cited KateLynn M. Frye, 25, Watseka, in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 13. Frye was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Frye posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 4:49 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 900 block of N. Chicago at 8:37 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 300 block of E. Mulberry at 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 300 block of E. Mulberry at 11:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 3:53 a.m. on Oct. 14.