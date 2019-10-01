COUNTY
On Sept. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Dale T. Mullins, 38, Ashkum. According to police reports, Mullins was arrested for aggravated domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 29 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Travis H. Creveling, 27, Buckley. According to police reports, Creveling was arrested for fleeing and driving while licensed revoked. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 30 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Savannah Bell, 19, Kankakee. According to police reports, Bell was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant, charging her with contempt of court. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 30 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Juan Perez, 22, Gilman. According to police reports, Perez was arrested for theft between $10,000-$100,000. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.