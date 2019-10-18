CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 6:49 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of N. Fourth at 7:36 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of S. Third at 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 11:46 a.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of E. Oak at 4:09 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 5:29 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police arrested Samantha A. McCain, 31, Watseka, in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 5:41 p.m. on Oct. 16. McCain was charged with battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of S. Fifth at 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of E. Walnut at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights when required.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of E. Oak at 2:01 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Watseka Police arrested Britnay R. Sell, 31, Watseka, at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 17. Sell was charged with five counts of forgery. Sell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 8:32 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of residential burglary in the 200 block of E. Sheridan at 10:16 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Watseka Police cited Cheyenne T. Malak, 21, Watseka, at 3:12 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Fourth on Oct. 17 for passing a school bus loading/unloading. Malak posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 5:14 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of S. Second at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Watseka Police investigated a report of a reckless driver on W. Lafayette St. at 8:06 p.m. on Oct. 17.