Watseka Police responded to a 911-misdial in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of E. North at 4:18 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 300 block of N. Seventh at 7:43 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of E. Mulberry at 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 500 block of S. Third at 4:27 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 400 block of S. Fourth at 4:53 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Park at 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Watseka Police arrested Cortney M. McKinney, 23, Milford, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9. McKinney was charged with retail theft. McKinney posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 9:57 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Rd. at 10:52 p.m. on Nov. 9. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 12:26 a.m. on Nov. 10. The driver was issued a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1500 block of E. Walnut at 2:37 p.m. on Nov. 10. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Michael A. Weigand, 59, Bourbonnais, was driving through the parking lot when he failed to see a vehicle backing out of a parking spot driven by Martin Vargas, 32, Onarga. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of Pendexter at 7:25 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:34 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found bicycle in the 500 block of E. Locust at 7:52 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of S. Second at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of N. Jefferson at 5:09 p.m. on Nov. 11. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.