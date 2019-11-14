CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of S. Eighth at 8:04 a.m. on Nov. 12. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kathryn L. VanWhite, 40, Watseka, attempted to stop in traffic but was unable to do so due to icy road conditions. The VanWhite vehicle then struck a vehicle from behind driven by Brandy L. Osborne, 26, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of E. Ash St. at 10:02 a.m. on Nov. 12. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Shawn L. Kirby, 28, Watseka, was attempting to get his vehicle out of the snow when he backed into a parked vehicle belonging to Julie A. Giese, Watseka. Kirby was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police investigated a violation of order of protection in the 500 block of E. Oak at 5:07 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist on Rt. 24 at 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 500 block of E. Ash at 7:22 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 700 block of E. Locust at 7:44 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 12:21 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 2:53 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 28, Watseka, in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 6:22 a.m. on Nov. 13 after police were called to the residence for a domestic. Richmond was charged with domestic battery and resisting a police officer. Richmond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of N. Third at 6:39 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of N. Jefferson at 8:16 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of W. Hickory at 9:03 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 400 block of N. Third at 6:39 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 600 block of N. Market at 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of N. Market at 5:39 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 9:03 p.m. on Nov. 13.