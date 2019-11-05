COUNTY
On Nov. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Michael T. Wazal, 46, Las Vegas, Nevada. According to police reports, Wazal was charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted bond and was released.
On Nov. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Kurtis J. Simpson, 34, Hoopeston. According to police reports, Simpson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft and forgery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu bond.
On Nov. 1 James R. Nelson, 34, Onarga, turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 60-day sentence for aggravated battery.
On Nov 1 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested James F. Bloomfield, 42, Milford. According to police reports, Bloomfield was wanted on two outstanding Vermillion County warrants. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition back to Vermillion County.
On Nov. 1 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Najee T. Benjamin, 32, Waukegan. According to police reports, Benjamin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On Nov. 1 Milford Police arrested Justin A. Sellars, 25, Milford. According to police reports, Sellars was charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, and was also found to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft.
On Nov. 2 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Joshua Morales, 26, Manteno. According to police reports, Morales was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.