Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of W. Adams at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by a 17 year old from Donovan reportedly backed into a parked vehicle belonging to Rachael Kochel, 20, Watseka, before leaving the scene. Police then finished up the investigation on Nov. 6 and the 17 year old was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to report the accident to police authorities. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 7:28 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 8:24 a.m. on Nov. 6. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of N. Third at 2:12 p.m. on Nov. 6. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Sharon L. Lambert, 53, Watseka, stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded into traffic striking a vehicle driven by Ronald L. Bogenschneider, 80, Watseka. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of N. Eighth at 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Oak at 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of S. Second at 5:13 p.m. on Nov. 6. The driver was given a warning for failure to signal.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 7:06 p.m. on Nov. 6. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of N. Fourth at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of W. Mulberry at 11:39 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of S. Second at 7:01 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 500 block of S. Second at 7:27 a.m. on Nov. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of S. Second at 8:17 a.m. on Nov. 6.
Watseka Police arrested two subjects in the 800 block of E. Elm at 2:08 p.m. on Nov. 7 for drug charges. Christina E. Kurnat, 24, Watseka, and Tyler J. Bruens, 24, Watseka, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles. Both Kurnat and Bruens were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police cited Victoria S. Elsass, 45, Sheldon, in the 500 block of N. Third at 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 7. Elsass was cited for passing a school bus loading/unloading. Elsass posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Veteran's Parkway at 5:02 p.m. on Nov. 7. The driver was warned about improper lighting.