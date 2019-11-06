CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Fourth at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 600 block of S. Third at 10:36 a.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 1:03 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of W. Hickory at 3:03 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of N. Fifth at 3:47 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 300 block of N. Fifth at 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of N. Hubbard Ct. at 4:03 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a fight call in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 4:18 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to violation of order of protection in the 500 block of E. Oak at 5:17 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of S. Loveridge Lane at 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 9:07 p.m. on Nov. 4. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Dalton M. Morgan, 20, Watseka, was backing from a parking spot when he struck a parked vehicle belonging to Brian R. Brucato, 45, Momence. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated subject in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 11:27 p.m. on Nov. 4. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary to motor vehicle in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 8:39 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of E. Mulberry at 10:07 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of E. Mulberry at 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's Department in serving an order of protection in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 1:14 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police cited Kenneth E. Farrar, 33, Beaverville, in the 500 block of N. Fourth at 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 6. Farrar was cited for passing a school bus loading or unloading and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Farrar posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 500 block of W. Washington at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of N. Eighth at 4:44 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic i the 300 block of N. Fifth at 5:27 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of Hubbard Ct. at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of E. Ash at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 8:49 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of N. Fourth at 12:47 a.m. on Nov. 6