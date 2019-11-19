CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police arrested Jeremiah J. Walker, 41, Watseka, in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 14. Walker was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of theft. Walker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 10:14 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of S. Second at 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 1:34 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police arrested Destiny L. Schacht, 36, Watseka, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:52 p.m. on Nov. 14. Schacht was charged with retail theft. Schacht posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police arrested a 16 year old from Bradley for retail theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 5:13 p.m. on Nov. 14. The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 8:07 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 12:03 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of N. Brianna at 9:40 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 11:19 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of W. Victory at 12:23 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 12:56 p.m. on Nov. 15. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Lucille K. Bailey, 71, Watseka was pulling into a parking spot and her vehicle accelerated causing her to strike a building. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of N. Market at 4:41 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 4:51 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of N. State Rt. 1 at 5:29 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Watseka Police cited Ethan C. Johnson, 30, Buckley, in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 5:38 p.m. on Nov. 15. Johnson was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid driver's license and no valid registration. Johnson posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 12:02 a.m. on Nov. 16. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 9:44 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 500 block of S. Second at 12:53 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 1:03 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of S. Second at 1:16 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of W. Victory at 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police arrested Shelby L. Martin, 25, Kentland, Indiana, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 16. Martin was charged with retail theft. Martin posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of N. Fourth at 6:27 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 9:36 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of N. Third at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 800 block of Hanson Dr. at 3:26 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of E. Sycamore at 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of N. Sixth at 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 17. Upon arrival one of the parties had left, and was later located at 12:28 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police arrested Izabelle R. Daniels, 18, Watseka, in the 400 block of W. North. Daniels was charged with domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Daniels was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 7:48 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of N. Sixth at 11:47 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Watseka Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the 500 block of N. Wabash at 7:38 a.m. on Nov. 18. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by George F. Elpers, 38, Milford, was driving on Pleasant St. when he was unable to stop his vehicle, causing him to strike a fence, grill and drive onto a patio. Elpers was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Elpers posted bond and was released. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of E. Ash at 9:58 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 100 block of W. Park at 11:03 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of W. Victory at 11:09 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of E. Elm at 1:01 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 200 block of E. Ash at 1:52 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of S. Belmont at 5:13 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 200 block of E. Ash at 7:37 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Watseka Police cited Brett W. Dirks, 26, Watseka, in the 800 block of E. Elm at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 18. Dirks was cited for no valid driver's license. Dirks posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 8:11 p.m. on Nov. 18. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Ash at 11:47 p.m. on Nov. 18.