COUNTY
On Nov. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on State Rt. 49 near the residence at 1474 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Ayanna L. Jamison, 38, Danville, lost control of his vehicle on the ice and snow covered road striking a tree. More than $1,500 in damages were reported. No citations or injuries were reported.
On Nov. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 500 N. near Co. Rd. 1400 E. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Mark A. Perry, 65, Veedersburg, Indiana, lost control of his vehicle on an ice and snow covered roadway. He then entered the ditch overturning one time coming to a rest on its roof. Over $1,500 in damages were reported. No citations or injuries were reported.
On Nov. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 1050 N. near Co. Rd. 2670 E. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Nicholas D. Gryczewski, 23, Watseka lost control of his vehicle on an ice and snow covered roadway. He then entered the ditch striking a utility pole and then a tree. Over $1,500 in damages were reported. No citations or injuries were reported.
On Nov. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 3400 N. near Co. Rd. 200 E. According to police reports a vehicle driven by James M. Davis, 47, Godley, lost control of his vehicle on an ice and snow covered roadway. He then entered the ditch striking a utility pole and rolling once. Over $1,500 in damages were reported. No citations or injuries were reported.
On Nov. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 2700 N. near Co. Rd. 200 E. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Derek R. Baron, 23, Whiting, Indiana, lost control of his vehicle on an ice and snow covered roadway. He then entered the ditch rolling three times. Over $1,500 in damages were reported. No citations were reported.
On Nov. 13 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Earl K. Norris, 54, Watseka. According to police reports, Norris was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with predatory criminal sexual assault. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.