CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 800 block of E. Locust at 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 600 block of N. Virginia at 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police investigated a hit and run accident in the 1500 block of E. Walnut at 3:33 p.m. on Nov. 19. According to police reports, a vehicle owned by Amanda F. Musselman, 20, Watseka, was legally parked when it was struck by and unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at over $500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 600 block of N. Market at 5:24 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Watseka Police cited Mychele S. Juliet, 26, Watseka, in the 100 block of Belmont at 10:43 a.m. on Nov. 20. Juliet was issued citations for driving while license suspended and speeding in a school zone. Juliet posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of N. Eighth at 12:41 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:57 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 3:02 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of E. Ash at 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police arrested Timothy R. Anderson, 31, Watseka, in the 200 block of E. Ash at 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 20. Anderson was charged with disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol. Anderson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of E. Walnut at 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 20. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child neglect on Rt. 1 at 6:28 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of E. Ash at 8:42 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 9:11 p.m. on Nov. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of E. Ash at 7:47 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of E. Hickory at 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to an a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of E. Ash at 2:36 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of E. Oak at 10:09 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. Fourth at 10:32 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 21. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of W. Lincoln at 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 9:13 a.m. on Nov. 22. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Byron W. Walker, 44, Pocahontas, was unable to stop for a vehicle that was stopped in traffic driven by Darcey Smith, 39, Watseka. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 200 block of E. Ash at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 600 block of S. Third at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of W. Oak at 12:29 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of N. Veteran’s Parkway at 12:32 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 12:54 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 100 block of E. Fairman at 2:49 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of E. Grant at 4:11 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E. Mulberry at 7:07 p.m. on Nov. 22
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of E. Ash at 8:24 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of E. Walnut at 8:36 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment at 10:24 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 22. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of E. Locust at 11:44 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:49 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of E. Walnut at 10:28 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:54 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of N. Sixth at 11:57 a.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 12:51 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 600 block of E. Elm at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 800 block of E. Locust at 2:07 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Fourth at 4:03 p.m. on Nov. 23. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of CIPS street at 4:03 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of N. Sixth at 5:02 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Walnut at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Second at 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 23. The driver was given a warning for one headlight.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth at 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of E. Ash at 9:59 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an underage drinking party in the 400 block of N. Second at 11:13 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of N. Jefferson at 5:16 a.m. on Nov. 24. the driver was warned for driving without headlights.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at 5:33 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Walnut on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of found hypodermic needles in the 300 block of W. North at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Fourth at 11:56 a.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of N. Chicago at 1:22 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driver on US 24 at 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Fourth at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 24. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of E. Ash at 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 24. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 7:03 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Oak at 7:48 p.m. on Nov. 24. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 24. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of S. Yount at 8:41 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Watseka Police arrested Kristy L. Gossett, 34, Hoopeston, at 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 24 after Watseka Police were alerted about a vehicle that had struck a pole and the driver had left the scene. Gossett later returned to the vehicle and was charged with obstructing a police officer, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to report an accident to police authority. Gossett was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 1:23 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.
COUNTY
On Nov. 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nathaniel J. Laird, 43, Watseka. According to police reports, Laird was arrested for DUI after crashing his vehicle into a ditch on Co. Rd. 1700 N. near Co. Rd. 1600 E. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Nov. 21 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gavin D. Graham, 19, Clifton. According to police reports, Graham was arrested for possession of cannabis 100-500 grams. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.