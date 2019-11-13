ISP ARRESTS
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 21 is reporting the arrest of Robert L. Winge, 58, Chebanse, for DUI; Johnny L. Winston Sr., 55, Champaign, for possession of cannabis more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams; Eduardo A. Del Toro, 38, Manteno, for DUI; and Jose A. Barrios, 33, Beecher, for DUI.
On Nov. 5 at 10:32 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was dispatched to a crash on Rt. 45/52 at 5000 S. (Kankakee County). The trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, Robert Winge. Winge showed signs of alcohol impairment. Winge was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Winge was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Nov. 8 at 10:14 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County. The trooper observed a vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder of I-57 southbound at milepost 271. The trooper approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Johnny Winston Sr. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 465 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Winston was placed under arrest and transported to the Iroquois County Jail for processing. Winston was charged with possession of cannabis more than 30 grams but not more than 500 grams. Winston was also issued citations for illegal parking on the roadway and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 9 at 12:39 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway on Rt. 45 at 9000 N. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Eduardo Del Toro. Del Toro showed signs of alcohol impairment. Del Toro was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Del Toro was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and wanted on warrant. Del Toro was also issued citations for improper lane usage, driver's license not on person, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol.
On Nov. 9 at 7:04 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was dispatched to a crash on Rt. 17 at Sandbar Rd. in Kankakee County. The trooper arrived at the hospital and spoke with the driver, Jose A. Barrios. Barrios showed signs of alcohol impairment. Barrios was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Barrios was also issued citations for driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.