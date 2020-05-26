COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kalyn Hayes, 24, Cissna Park, May 21. According to police reports, Hayes was wanted on an outstanding Coles County warrant charging her with assault and battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Antonietta R. Spina, 51, Milford, May 24. According to police reports, Spina was charged with domestic battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Report for May 26, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 200 block of West Oak at 8:45 a.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of North Market at 12:57 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Fourth at 1:49 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Kay at 2:57 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Walnut at 3:26 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 7:37 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:47 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:58 p.m. May 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:05 p.m. May 19. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:05 a.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to an open window in the 200 block of West Oak at 6:19 a.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:33 a.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an open door in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:51 a.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 300 block of East Oak at 9:10 a.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:13 p.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 1:31 p.m. May 20.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of West Walnut at 2:17 p.m. May 20. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Eli Conley, 18, Watseka, was in line at a business when he drove around the corner striking a vehicle driven by Jessica C. Torres, 29, Milford. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation the 300 block of North Fifth at 2:47 p.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 6:59 p.m. May 20.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of 300 block of South Third at 9:40 a.m. a.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 10:34 a.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 12:47 p.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Hickory at 4:13 p.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 400 block of North Fourth at 6:34 p.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 600 block of North Virginia at 7:50 p.m. May 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 800 block of North Virginia at 12:05 a.m. May 22.
Watseka Police cited Zachary P. Schmidt, 22, Sheldon, at 9:58 a.m. May 22 in the 1700 block of East Walnut for possession of cannabis. Schmidt was issued an ordinance violation and given a court date.
Watseka Police arrested Jeremy J. Laird, 40, Watseka, in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:34 a.m. May 22. Laird was charged with domestic battery and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:45 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:22 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 600 block of West Washington at 3:43 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of West North at 4:26 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 5:22 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Ash at 11:41 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of North Fifth at 11:42 p.m. May 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 bock of North Second at 12:14 a.m. May 23.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 6:55 a.m. May 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Cherry at 8:44 a.m. May 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 9:55 a.m. May 23.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint int he 200 block of East Ash at 12:37 a.m. May 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:24 p.m. May 23. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West North at 8:05 p.m. May 23.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 4:24 a.m. May 24.
Watseka Police investigated a one-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Walnut at 8;38 a.m. May 24. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Charles L. Martin, 71, Watseka, pulled into a parking lot, striking the building. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at less than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9 a.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 11:54 a.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 12:47 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup call in the 300 block of West Oak at 4:42 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 5:09 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Walnut at 9:09 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 800 block of West Iroquois at 9:42 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Second at 10:58 p.m. May 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Fifth at 8:23 a.m. May 25. The driver was given a warning for improper passing.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:20 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:36 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 100 block of East Oak at 7:34 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North Fourth at 7:35 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 800 block of East Oak at 7:41 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 9:07 p.m. May 25.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:50 a.m. May 26.