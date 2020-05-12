CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police arrested Tosha V. Clark, 36, Kankakee, in the 100 block of East Walnut at 5:40 p.m. May 3. Clark was charged with DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol. Clark was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police investigated a three-car accident in the 600 block of East Walnut at 7:57 p.m. May 4. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Lindsey N. Oliver, was traveling on Walnut Street when she fell asleep. The Oliver vehicle then drove over a sidewalk and into a parking lot, striking a parked vehicle belonging to Juan Alcantar, Onarga. The Alcantar vehicle was then pushed into a parked vehicle belonging to Marle Lewis, Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Walnut at 3:23 p.m. May 5.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East Oak at 5:05 p.m. May 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:22 p.m. May 5.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Jefferson at 8:37 p.m. May 5. The driven was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:35 p.m. May 5. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:49 p.m. May 5.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 5:37 a.m. May 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:35 a.m. May 6.
Watwseka Police investigated a car versus pedestrian accident in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:57 p.m. May 6. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nadine G. Sippel, 28, Martinton, was backing from a parking space and did not see a person walking behind her. The pedestrian later went to the hospital for minor injuries. No citations were issued and damage was estimated at less than $500.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 800 block of West Jackson at 6:06 p.m. May 6.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of West North at 9:12 p.m. May 6.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of North Brianna at 9:58 p.m. May 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 200 block of North Second at 10:34 p.m. May 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:41 a.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of West Park at 8:59 a.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:05 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Jefferson at 2:25 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Second at 4:04 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:20 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:17 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 5:58 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police arrested Kimberly D. Smith, 37, Watseka, in the 500 block of East Ash at 6:07 p.m. May 7. Smith was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of bad checks. Smith was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of East Ash at 7:45 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 12:50 a.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 1:11 a.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 200 block of East Oak at 3:24 a.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of vehicle theft in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:41 a.m. May 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Elm at 12:21 p.m. May 8. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of North Kay at 2:38 p.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of North Hubbard Court at 2:49 p.m. May 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of Fanyo Court at 4:31 p.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 600 block of East Walnut at 6;32 p.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:57 p.m. May 8.
Watseka Police responded to a possible DUI in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8:49 p.m. May 8.
Watseka Police arrested Dustina M. Stringham, 32, Stockland, in the 600 block of West Main at 9:50 p.m. May 8. Stringham was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Wtseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of East Locust at 8:35 a.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:38 a.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 500 block of West Main at 9:53 a.m. May 9.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:28 a.m. May 9. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Cheyenne T. Malak, 21, Watseka, was turning into a private drive when a vehicle driven by Christopher P. Globke, 31, Markham, struck the Malak vehicle from behind. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 500 block of South Fourth at 3:34 p.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 4:59 p.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:28 p.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of North Fifth at 8:10 p.m. May 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:57 a.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 300 block of East Cherry at 1:30 a.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of East Ash at 1:02 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of East Ash at 1:46 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of East Oak at 1:47 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:21 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Fifth at 3:07 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to report of threats being made in the 400 block of North Eighth at 3:48 p.m. May 10.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:59 p.m. May 11.
Watseka Police responded to city ordinance violation in the 800 block of North Virginia at 1:08 p.m. May 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 200 block of North Second at 2:22 pm. May 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child custody in the 300 block of North Sixth at 4:07 p.m. May 11.
Watseka Police cited Madison L. Hieronymus, 21, Colfax, in the 800 block of South Belmont at 11:05 p.m. May 11. Hieronymus was charged with driving while license suspended. Hieronymus posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:33 p.m. May 11. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Elm at 11:48 p.m. May 11. The driver was given a warning for lane usage.