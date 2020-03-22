COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy T. Masterson, 51, Bourbonnais, March 18. According to police reports, Masterson as wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posed the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terry Blair Jr., 25, Gilman, March 17. According to police reports, Blair was charged with criminal trespass to property. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Alisha Manzke, 28, Loda, March 17. According to police reports, Manzke was charged with domestic battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy Felton, 19, Champaign, March 13. According to police reports, Felton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful possess of a stolen credit or debit card. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Chase Hakala, 20, St. Anne, March 12. According to police reports, Hakala was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with theft. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bailey C. Caldwell, 22, Monee, March 12. According to police reports, Caldwell was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.