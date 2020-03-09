COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon Wood, 36, Cissna Park, March 3. According to police reports, Wood was charged with possess of methamphetamine, driving while his license is revoked, and was also discovered to be wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, March 3, with Charles Alexander, 33, Oxford, Indiana. According to police reports, Alexander was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possess of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jamie Ortega, 33, Kentland, March 4. According to police reports, Ortega was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with theft. Ortega was ware of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail,w here she posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Christopher Hollis, 32, Milford, March 5. According to police reports, Hollis was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with probation revocation. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
March 5 to March 6
Police located an opened door on a residence in the 500 block of North Third Street at 6:43 a.m.
Police located a loose dog in the 500 block of North Fifth at 9:46 a .m.
Police responded to a 911 hang up at a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:20 a.m.
Police responded to a suspicious person inside a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:54 p.m.
Police responded to a possible scam at 1:12 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and North streets at 2:51 p.m. A state citation was issued to Jill Swan, 64, Villa Grove, for passing a school bus loading/unloading. She posted bond and was released.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fourth and Cherry at 3:24 p.m. A verbal warning for a stop sign violation was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of East Elm at 4:42 p.m. The parties separated for the night.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in an alleyway just north of the 400 block of East Walnut at 7;55 p.m.
Police responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:53 p.m. Police were given an incorrect address and returned alls to the caller were not answered.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut near Second Street at 10;19 p.m. A verbal warning for one headlight was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10;49 p.m. A verbal warning was given for no taillights.
Police responded to the 400 block of North Second street at 11:57 p.m. for a stolen cell phone. After speaking with the complainant it was discovered the phone was lost somewhere inside the residence and not stolen.
Police located a suspicious subject int he 200 block of East Walnut at 3:31 a.m. No action was taken.
March 6 to March 7
Police conducted a traffic stop in the west junction at 6;25 a.m. A verbal warning was given for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 12:02 p.m. No action was taken.
Police responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Washington in reference to a subject attacking staff members. The subject was removed.
Police conducted at raffia stop in the area of Third and North at 3:05 p.m. A verbal warning for failing to use a turn signal was given.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 near the North bridge at 4 p.m. A verbal warning for speed was given.
Police located two loose dogs in the area of Victory and Walnut at 4:48 p.m.
Police responded to a fight cll in the 800 block of North Virginia at 5:32 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near old County Highway 27 at 8:52 p.m. A verbal warning for speed was given.
Police responded to a fight in the streets in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 12:10 a.m. Police arrived and located no one. Police were then dispatched to the 700 block of East Sycamore for the same problem. The parties were separated for the night.
Police confuted a welfare check on West North Street at 12:56 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Lafayette and Market at 1:16 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
March 9
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9:35 a.m. March 7.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 11:07 a.m. March 7.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of Wes Mulberry at 12:50 p.m. March 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1100 block of North Jefferson at 1:34 p.m. March 7.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of North Eighth at 2:44 .m. March 7.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 400 block of West North at 4:14 p.m. March 7. The driven was given a warning for a seatbelt violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of West Hickory at 5:38 p.m. March 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Elm at 2:53 p.m. March 8.
Watseka Police responded to a battery in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:54 p.m. March 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 200 block of North Fourth at 5:08 p.m. March 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:18 p.m. March 8. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of South Fifth at 11:58 p.m. March 8.