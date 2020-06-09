COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident June 4 at the intersection of South Forth and Center Street in Sheldon. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by James. L. Schultz, 60, Kentland, Indiana, was traveling south on South Forth Street. Schultz attempted an eastbound turn onto Center Street with the right of way when a northbound vehicle driven by Dustin R. Martin, 35, Onarga, proceeded through the intersection and struck Schultz. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage and no injuries were reported.
CITY
Watseka
June 9
Watseka Police responded to a child custody complaint in the 400 block of North Market at 9:33 a.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 10;16 a .m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:40 a.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Fourth at 12:21 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway at 1:03 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Hickory at 2:06 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police arrested Davis W. Richmond, 28, Watseka, in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:43 p.m. June 5. Richmond was charged with theft under $500 and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 4:19 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 200 block of North Fourth at 4:23 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Oak at 4:47 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Ash at 5:29 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Fleming at 6:11 p.m. June 5.
Waseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 9;19 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 200 block of North Wabash at 9:20 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 11:10 p.m. June 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Ash at 8:55 a.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:41 a.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Locust at 11:08 a.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 3:14 pm. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Oak at 5:21 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 6:50 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood disturbance in the 600 block of East Grant at 7;21 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks int he 800 block of North sixth at 7:54 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 300 block of East Hickory at 9:26 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of East Elma t 11:40 p.m. June 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 100 block of South Yount at 7:18 a.m. June 7.
Watseka Police responded to a one-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:27 p.m. June 8. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth H. Martin, 65, Watseka, was backing from a parking spot when she struck a shopping cart return. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:06 p.m. June 7.
Watseka Police cited George R. Burk, 40, Watseka, in the 400 block of West North at 3:34 p.m. June 7. Burk was cited for driving while suspended and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 600 block of North Jefferson at 7:36 p.m. June 7. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 8;34 p.m. June 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Hickory at 9:29 p.m. June 7.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 10 p.m. June 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Eighth at 10:19 p.m. June 7.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:08 p.m. June 7. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 11:42 p.m. June 7. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Sixth at 9:55 a.m June 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 10:20 a.m. June 8.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of West Walnut at 10’47 a.m. June 8. According to police reports, Preston R. Neal, 21, Crescent City, was driving his vehicle and failed to see a vehicle driven by Joyce A. Loyns, 76, Onarga, stopped in traffic, causing the Neal vehicle to strike the Lyons vehicle. No injuries were reported and Neal was cited for failure to reduce speed t avoid an accident. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 3:03 p.m. June 8.
Watsekla Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Cherry at 4:34 p.m. June 8.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 800 block of North Market at 5:35 p.m. June 8.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint n the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:47 p.m. June 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:44 p.m. June 8.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:27 p.m. June 8. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 10:35 p.m. June 8. The driven was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of West Park at 10:48 p.m. June 8.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 200 block of West Maple at 12:41 a.m. June 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 800 block of East Walnut at 4:12 a.m. June 9.
Watseka Police responded to illegal parking in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 5:40 a.m. June 9.