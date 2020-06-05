CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police arrested Thomas M. Gray, 34, Watseka, in the 500 block of of West Walnut at 4:53 p.m. June 1. Gray was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for family court. Gray was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:35 p.m. June 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 60 block of East Lincoln at 5:45 p.m. June 2.
Watseka Police investigated a report of reckless driving in the 100 block of West Fleming at 9:40 p.m. June 2.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Cherry at 3:13 a.m. June 3.
Watseka Police respond to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8;26 a.m. June 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of North Fifth at 3:17 p.m. June 3.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of CIPS Street at 3:59 p.m. June 3. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Amy E. Zabel, 47, Donovan, backed out of a parking spot and struck a parked vehicle belonging to David A. Tolbert, Sheldon. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:48 p.m. June 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Market at 7:34 p.m. June 3.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of East North at 8:21 p.m. June 3.
Watseka police responded to a civil disturbance in the 600 block of North Market at 9:42 p.m. June 3.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Walnut at 10:32 p.m. June 3 that led to the arrests of two people. Arrested were Lacy A. Freehill, 36, Watseka, at Michael P. Lovell, 49, Donovan. Both Freehill and Lovell were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:21 pm. June 4. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kenneth S. Baier, 37, Watseka, was backing from a parking spot when he struck a vehicle owned by Monica Druck, Watseka, No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:40 p.m. June. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:19 p.m. June 4. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:37 p.m. June 4. The driver was given a warning for speed.