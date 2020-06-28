COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident June 26. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Shelby Martin, 26, Kentland, Indiana, was traveling south on County Road 3000 East near County Road 2700 North when she struck a deer. There was more than $1,500 in damages. No injuries or citations were reported.
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ricardo Medina, 27, Gilman, June 26. According to police reports, Medina Was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with driving while his license is suspended. Medina was transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon Bennett, 41, Onarga, June 26. According o police reports, Bennett was arrested and charged with DUI, driving while his license is revoked, and possession of a controlled substance,. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.