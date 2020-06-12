COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon Wood, 36, Cissna Park, June 9. According to police reports, Wood was arrested for theft over $500. Wood was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Louis Surprenant, 65, Watseka, June 10. According to police reports, Surprenant was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 5 to 15 grams. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Laura Mischke, 19, Thawville June 10. According to police reports, Mischke was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with retail theft. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
June 12
Watseka Police arrested Tyson H. Gass, 42, Kentland, Indiana, at 12:18 a.m. June 8 in the 100 block of West North. Gass was charged with possession of a hypodermic needle, failure to yield, improper use of registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Gass was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:27 a.m. June 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of South Fifth at 3:28 p.m. June 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Third at 5:41 p.m. June 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Fifth at 6:27 p.m. June 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:37 p.m. June 9. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:51 p.m. June 9. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police arrested Alanna R. Poynter, 39, Kankakee, in the 800 block of West Walnut at 9:54 a.m. June 10. She was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging her with five counts of felony theft. Poynter was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Ash at 10:05 a.m. June 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 700 block of Wes Walnut at 10:48 p.m. June 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 300 block of South Ninth at 3:23 p.m. June 10.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:48 p.m. June 10. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 100 block of South Third at 8:36 p.m. June 10. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 600 block of North Virginia at 10:11 p.m. June 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of East Oak at 10:44 p.m. June 10.
Watseka Police assisted Illinois State Police and Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a domestic call that began in the county and ended in the 1000 block of West Smith at 10:44 p.m. June 10.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East oak at 12:09 a.m. June 11.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 400 block of East Elm at 1:31 a.m. June 11. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of South Second at 9 a.m. June 11.
Watseka Police cited Michael A. Dart, 25, Watseka, in the 100 block of East Ash at 9:54 a.m. June 11. Dart was cited for driving while license suspended and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of North Third at 11:05 a.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Ash at 11:27 a.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of South Yount at 1:17 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Mulberry at 4:43 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7;34 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Eighth at 7:37 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 8:41 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 9:47 p.m. June 11.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:44 p.m. June 11. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 10:49 p-.m. June 11. The driver was given a warning for lighting.