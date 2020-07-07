July 7
COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donte A. Jefferies, 19, Martinton, June 30. According to police reports, Jefferies was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal trespass to state land. He was aware of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Donte L. Wade, 33, Chicago June 30. According to police reports, Wade was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence of drugs. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Misty Carlson, 28, Donovan, July 3. According to police reports, Carlson was charged with battery. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dawn Carlson, 51, Watseka, July 3. Carlson was charged with battery. She was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyrod Whitehead, 40, Rocky Mount, North Carolina, July 5. According to police reports, Whitehead was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Elm at 8;26 a.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 10:50 a.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 1;54 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of North Eighth at 3:28 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:01 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:24 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 700 block of West Washington at 7:02 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Oak at 8:46 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Locust at 8:55 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a battery call in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8:59 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 900 block of South Fifth at 9:48 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 100 block of West Locust at 9:52 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Maple at 10:27 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of South Fourth at 10:33 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of South Fourth at 10:35 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Third at 10:42 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a loud noise report in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:05 p.m. July 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 9:02 a.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 700 block of East Elm at 11:26 a.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:07 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of fireworks in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 5:50 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of North Sixth at 5:54 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of North Market at 7;38 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 8 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 28 Watseka, in the 400 block of East Oak at 8:03 p.m. July 4. Richmond was charged with domestic battery and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West North at 8:27 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:38 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North Fourth at 8:45 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 800 block of East Locust at 9 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 100 block of East Oak at 9:02 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 600 block of South Fifth at 11:43 p.m. July 4.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming t 12:54 a.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 300 block of West Walnut at 1:22 a.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of North Fifth at 2:06 a.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Wes Oak at 11:34 a.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:23 p.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 2:25 p.m. July 5.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West Smith at 3:33 p.m. July 5.
Watseka Police conducted at traffic stop in the 200 block of East Walnut at 10:41 p.m. July 5. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Sheridan at 11:44 p.m. July 5. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of West Park at 3:08 a.m. July 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a loud noise in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:30 a.m. July 6.