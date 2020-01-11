COUNTY
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in Sheldon Jan. 7. According to police reports, Zachary Truesdell, 19,. Sheldon, driving his vehicle south on South Second Street when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection with West Grove Street. A second vehicle driven by Joshua Bloomquist, 36, Sheldon, was passing through the intersection of West Grove Street and South Second Street when the vehicle driven by Truesdell struck Bloomquist on the passenger side of his vehicle. There were no injuries reported. Truesdell would be cited for failing to yield at an intersection.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in rural Donovan Jan. 7. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Corey Walters, 44, St. Anne, was traveling east on County Road 2540 North when Walters attempted to pass another vehicle and struck it. The second vehicle,. driven by Stephen Zabel, 71, Donovan, slowly drifted off the side of the roadway in an attempt to enter a field entrance and turn around. While Zabel attempted to enter the field entrance, Walters believed he was pulling off to the side of the roadway. Walters attempted to pass and Zabel turned into Walters’ vehicle causing a collision. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher Kempen, 40, Watseka, Jan. 10. According to place reports, Kempen was wanted on an outstanding Fountain County, Indiana, warrant. The warrant charged Kempen with failing to appear on a prior arrest for intimidation and stalking. Kempen was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.