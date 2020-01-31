CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:01 a.m. Jan. 30.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 8:52 a.m. Jan. 30.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in then 300 block of North Madison at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30. The driver was given a wring for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna driver at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 30.
Watseka Police arrested Angela L. Morgan, 34, Watseka, in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:09 p.m Jan. 30/. She was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with harassment of a witness. Morgan was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 9:11 p.m. Jan. 30.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:28 p.m. Jan. 30.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:18 p.m. Jan. 30. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 31.