CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Fifth at 3:26 p.m. Jan. 16.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of East Walnut at 4:11 p.m. Jan. 16.
Watseka Police arrested Tyrone Leftridge, 20, Watseka, in the 100 block of Nofrth Third at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 16. According to police reports, Leftridge was charged with driving while his license is suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Leftridge was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 16.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Market at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 17. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of North Fifth at 12:42 a.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter call in the 300 block of East Ash at 2:32 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watsekak Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police assisted Department of Children and Family Services in the 700 block of East Locust at 3:14 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of North Fifth at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of North Fifth at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 300 block of East Ash at 7:29 p.m. Jan. 17.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Lincoln at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 17. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Alfrhan Almuhannad, 52, Crown Point, Indiana, was unable to stop in the intersection as a vehicle driven by Crystal D. Matthews, 54, Watseka, was passing through it. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Walnut at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 18. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm call in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of Old U.S. Highway 24 at 5:44 a.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:25 am. jan. 18. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 200 block of East Ash at 1:52 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:48 p.m Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a drug traffic call in the 200 block of East Fairman at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of South Second at 5:11 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Polcie responded to a report of fireworks in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:32 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of South Ninth at 11:33 p.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:07 a.m. Jan. 18.
Watseka Police arrested Micah M. Redeker, 24, Watseka, in the 400 block of East Ash at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 19. According to police reports, Redker was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with possess of meth. Redeker was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 300 block of West Victory at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of West Victory at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of West Victory at 11:49 a.m. Jan. 19.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Market at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 19.