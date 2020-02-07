CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:04 a.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 4. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of South Second at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police arrested David R. Blair, 41, Gilman, in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 4. Blair was charged with criminal trespass to land and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of an intoxicated person in the 7800 block of West Walnut at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 300 block of East Walnut at 5:21 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Second at 7;19 p.m. Feb. 4. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a motorist assist in the 100 block of North Fifth at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 9:51 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 10:39 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 9:24 a.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 400 block of North Second at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance int he 200 block of West Mulberry at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 3:05 p.m. FEb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of North Market at 4:53 p.m. Feb. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the800 block of East Walnut at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 200 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 5.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Second at 7:10 p.m. Feb. 5. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 5.