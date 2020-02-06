KAMEG
Arrests: Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents conducted a traffic stop at 8:12 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 500 block of South Kennedy Driver in Bradley. According to police reports, as agents approached, Dezuan Turner-Owens, 21, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a lengthy foot pursuit, agents located and arrested Turner-Owens without further incident in the 600 block of Bishop Court in Bradley.
Turner-Owens was wanted for attempted murder in Alabama. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Kankakee County.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident and provided assistance.
Agents remind the public to call KAMEG at 185-933-1710 or visit kameg.org to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.
KAMEg is comprised of personnel from the Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee police departments as well as Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.