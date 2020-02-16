COUNTY
On Feb., 10, Angel A. Houser, 38, Crescent City, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 10-day sentence for driving while license suspended.
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Andrew Kudlicki, 58, Gilman Feb. 10. According to police reports, Kudlicki was wanted on an outstanding Eaton County, Michigan, warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail to await extradition back to Eaton County, Michigan.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kristy Gossett, 34, Woodland, Feb. 11. According to police reports, Gossett was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Gossett was aware of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Timothy Anderson, 31, Watseka, Feb. 11. According to police reports, Anderson was charged with violation of an order of protection. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
TOWN
Milford
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Jeannine Baker, 35, Stockland, Feb. 11. According to police reports, Baker was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was thane to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.