CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Jake E. Baumgartner, 28, Watseka, in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 7:53 a.m. Jan. 31. Baumgartner was stopped for not using his turn signal and police later learned that Baumgartner’s license was suspended. Police also found a hypodermic needle in his possession. Baumgartner was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Accidents: Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 31. According to police reports, Dalls W. Palmer, 26, Kansas City, Missouri, was driving his vehicle and did not see a vehicle driven by Felicia V. Goodrich, 23, Kankakee, turning left, causing Palmer’s vehicle to strike the Goodrich vehicle. No injuries were reported and non citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Calls: Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Wlalnut at 8;34 a.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 200 block of South Second at 12:27 p.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft from a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of North Chicago at 3:41 p.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 4:28 p.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Elm at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 2. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:08 p.m. Feb. 2.
Waseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Fourth at 9:11 p.m. Feb. 2. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Oak at 5:16 a.m. Feb. 2.
Watseka Police cited Joseline Macias, 16, Watseka, in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 7:40 a.m. Feb. 3. Macias was cited for disobeying a stop sign. Macias posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of South Yount at 9:01 a.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 9:31 a.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Walnut at 10:49 a.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10:54 a.m. FEb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Walnut at 4:43 p.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:17 p.m. Feb. 3.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Ash at 8:14 p.m. Feb. 3. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:18 p.m. Feb. 3.
Wateska Police cited Alexander E. Avelar, 20, Watseka, in the 100 block of North Second at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 3 for driving while his license is suspended. Avelar posted bond and was released.