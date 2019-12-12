CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Heather M. Osbourne-Anderson, 34, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 10. She was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with domestic battery. According to police reports, once in custody she was found to have hypodermic needles on her and was also charged with possess of hypodermic needles. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Pamela R. Lowe, 34, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Lowe was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of larceny. She was also charged with criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Derrick J. Butler, 30, Watseka, in the 200 block of West Walnut at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 11. He was charged with domestic battery and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Calls: Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Elm at 7:58 a.m. Dec. 9. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call n the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:12 a.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police investigated a one-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Walnut at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 9. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Margery A. Miller, 89, Hoopeston, was pulling into a parking lot when she struck a sign. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 600 block of East Walnut at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of East Grant at 1:56 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 500 block of East Oak at 2:28 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats made in the 300 block of East Ash at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of East Walnut at 4:26 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Second at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 9. The driver was given a warning for having one headlight.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of North Third at 9:57 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of East Ash at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Fifth at 7:49 a.m. Dec. 10. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Ash at 8:57 a.m. Dec. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Mulberry at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in 100 block of Herron Court at 1:11 p.m. Dec. 19.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 10. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Third at 4:53 p.m. Dec. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Fourth at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of North Second at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 600 block of South Belmont at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Fifth at 12:43 p.m. Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 600 block of South Belmont at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:22 p.m. Dec. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Fourth at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 11.