CITY
Watseka
Calls: Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:21 a.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a residential burglary alarm in the 500 block of East Elm at 11:34 a.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a trespassing complaint in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a theft of packages off a porch in the 500 block of East Grant at 2:29 p.m. Dec. 20. It was later determined the packages had been delivered to the wrong house and they were returned.
Watseka Police assisted a disabled vehicle at Third and Walnut at 2:59 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a call about a person finding a hypodermic needle int he area of Elm and Clarence at 3:59 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Walnut and Kay at 5:29 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Shorty’s Tavern at 5:46 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Winnie’s at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at West Side Lounge at 6:12 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Slick’s at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 20
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Charms at 6:40 p.m Dec. 20.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary to a garage in the 400 block of West North Street at 7:59 p.m. Dec. 20.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and Washington at 11:03 p.m. Dec. 20. A verbal warning was given for disobeying a stop sign.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Walnut at 11:36 p.m. Dec. 20. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at West Side Lounge at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Traditions at 12:11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at the Porky Barn at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Slick’s at 12:36 a.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka police responded to a harassment call in the 200 block of South Second at 11:29 a.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a lost dog in the area of Mulberry and Park at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 21. The dog was later located.
Watseka Police reported a damaged traffic light at the east junction at 1:33 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to illegal burning in the 900 block of East Locust Street at 2:51 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to loose dogs in the 500 block of East Locust Street at 2:52 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to an illegally parked vehicle in an alley in the 400 block of Oak Street at 6:58 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 800 block of East Locust at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of West Smith at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at Traditions at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at West Side Lounge at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a walk-through at the Porky Barn at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 22.
Watseka police responded to a suspicious person in the area of Second and Mulberry at 2:50 a.m. Dec. 22.
Watseka Police located an abandoned vehicle in the area of Fifth and Cherry at 2:5 a.m. Dec. 22. During the investigation of the vehicle police located Cody McLaughlin, 31, Hazelton, Indiana, and found him to be wanted on an outstanding Vermillion County warrant for driving while his license is suspended. He was taken to the county jail. The vehicle was towed to the Watseka Police Department impound lot until the owner could be noticed.
Watseka Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 500 block of East Elm at 10:16 a.m. Dec. 22. During the investigation police received information on who the suspect was. Police located that suspect in the same 500 block of East Elm and after a short investigation arrested Alan Sams, 59, Watseka, for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. Sams was issued an I-bond and released.
Watseka Police released a vehicle from the impound lot at 11:52 a.m. Dec. 22.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Ash at 3:47 p.m. Dec. 22. A verbal warning was issued for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a loose dog in the area of Seventh and Ash at 6:02 p.m. Dec. 22. The owner was located and the dog returned.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Ash at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 23. A verbal warning was given for no front plate.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at West Park and Mulberry at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 23. A verbal warning was given for improper lighting.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of East Fairman for an activated fire alarm at 7:01 a.m. Dec. 23. The alarm was false.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Oak at 12:54 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle at Grant and Emerald Way at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to illegal dumping in the 500 block of North Second at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a theft call in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a theft by credit card call in the 700 block of East Rosewood at 5:11 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in progress in the 100 block of South Young Avenue at 6:52 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to an activated residential burglar alarm in the 600 block of West North Street at 6:54 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Clarence Avenue at 7:14 p.m. Dec. 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Grant at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 23. A verbal warning was given for lighting problems.
Watseka Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 100 block of South Fourth at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 24.
Watseka Police responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 500 block of North Fifth at 3:21 a.m. Dec. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm near Brianna at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 24. This was an investigative stop from an earlier incident. Information was collected and the subject was released.
Watseka Police responded to a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 7:21 a.m. Dec. 24. The person was found to be sleeping.
Watseka Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:56 a.m. Dec. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 800 block of East Belmont at 4:28 a.m. Dec. 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 5:26 p.m. Dec. 24. Verbal warnings were given for several equipment violations.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Old U.S. 24 at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 24.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:32 p.m. Dec. 24.
TOWN
Milord
Arrests: Milford Police arrested Cory M. Rutan, 36, Lafayette, Indiana, Dec. 18. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Milford Police arrested Jonathan R. Sayler, 22, Danville, Dec. 20. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for possess of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Milford Police arrested Clarence Callahan, 20, Milford, Dec. 20. According to police reports, he was charged with possess of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Sheldon
Arrests: Sheldon Police arrested Nathan M. Hansen, 21, Sheldon, Dec. 23. According to police reports, he was charged with domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, in lieu of bond.
COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Christopher T. McCorkle, 30, Kankakee, Dec. 21. According to police reports, McCorkle was charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.