Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Devine A. McNeely, 32, Woodland Dec. 4. According to police reports, McNeely was wanted on an outstanding Ford County warrant for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he would later be transported to Ford County.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Jones, 36, Thomasboro, Dec. 4. According to police reports, Jones was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for harassment through electric communication. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Dec. 4 at the intersection of North Chicago Street and West McKinley Street in Milford. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Norman L. Doud, 87, Milford, attempted to turn onto North Chicago Street and collided with a vehicle driven by Brian L. Anderson, 52, Milford. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damages. There were no injuries reported and no citations issues.