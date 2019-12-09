CITY
Watseka
Arrests: Watseka Police arrested Cody T. Daniels, 28, Terre Haute, Indiana, in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 4:57 p.m. Dec. 5. He was charged with domestic battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Peter J. Lease, 40, Watseka, in the 200 block of North Fourth at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 6. Lease was charged with theft and posted bond and was release.
Watseka Police arrested Joshua B. Evans, 32, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 8. He was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Elizabeth M. Mauricio, 49, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 8. She was charged with criminal trespass to a residence and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Citations: Watseka Police cited Robey L. Colt, 19, Donovan, at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Clarence Avenue for speeding. Colt posted bond and was release.
Calls: Watseka Police responded to a domestica call in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5;52 p.m. Dec. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of West Hickory at 8_07 p.m. Dec. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:16 p.m. Dec. 5.
Watseka Police responded to an activated a alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:04 a.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a public complain in the 500 block of East Grant at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Oak at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup call in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 1:46 p.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Veteran’s Parkway at 4:28 p.m .Dec. 6. The driver was given a warning for an expired registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of East Ash at 4:58 p.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West North at 7:38 p.m. Dec. 6. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Eighth at 9:18 p.m. Dec. 6. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Market at 11:41 p.m. Dec. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 1:41 a.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 2:41 a.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka police responded to a public complain in the 500 block of East Grant at 9:34 a.m.. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a civicl disturbance in the 200 block of East Walnut at 10:-3 a.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 11:11 a.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 2:06 p.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 200 block of South Second at 2:08 p.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Fairman at 3:13 p.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Jefferson at 7:26 p.m. Dec. 7. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Laird Drive at 11:34 p.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:46 a.m. Dec. 7. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Fifth at 4:13 a.m. Dec. 8. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Watseka police responded to a report of a criminal damage to vehicle in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 8:36 a.m. Dec. 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Yount Avenue at 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of West Walnut at 5:32 p.m. Dec. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:23 p.m. Dec. 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8;11 p.m. Dec. 8. The driver was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Fourth at 11:19 p.m. Dec. 8.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Second at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 9. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 12:29 a.m. Dec. 9. The driven was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 12:56 a.m. Dec. 9. The driven was given a warning for improper lighting.