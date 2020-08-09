COUNTY
Aug. 8 release
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tobias F. Granberg, 22, Batavia, Aug. 1. According to police reports, Granberg was charged with possession of another person’s credit or debit card and possession of stolen property. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from Lake County, Indiana, with Daniel J. White, 36, Watseka, Aug. 1. According to police reports, White was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with criminal damage to property over $10,000. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Joshua Marcotte, 29, Mariion, Aug. 1. According to police reports, Marcotte was wanted on outstanding Kankakee and Williamson counties warrants charging him with driven while his license is suspended. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Katelynn M. Frye, 26, Watseka, Aug. 6. According to police reports, Frye was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper land usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Aug. 3 on County Road 2200 North near 1900 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Heather L. Keeton, 39, Watseka, was westbound on 2200 North. Keeton lost control of her vehicle on loose gravel, exited the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Keeton was treated for minor injuries and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 6 release
Watseka Police responded to an overdose at a businesses in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:34 p.m. Arrested ruing the dispute was Roscoe Durflinger, 58, Watseka. Durflinger was charged with domestic battery and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:22 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to illegal burning in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 4:36 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Kevin Lambert, 33, Watseka, at 4:41 p.m. for retail theft after he was observed by employees exiting a businesses in the 1100 block of East Walnut with items he had not paid for. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Second and Oak at 6:03 p.m.