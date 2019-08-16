STATE
Illinois State Police responded to a traffic accident at 9:42 p.m. on Aug. 9 on Rt. 1 at 4000 N. The drivers involved were Kassidy E. Mucho, 19, Momence, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata and Jamie B. Torrez, 39, Bourbonnais, who was driving a Volkswagen Beetle. Passengers in the Volkswagen Bettle that were involved were a 12 year old female, Bourbonnais, who was in the front seat, an 11 year old male, Bourbonnais, who was in the rear passenger side, and an 11 year old male, Bourbonnais, who was in the rear driver side. The preliminary investigation has indicated that the Volkswagen was stopped on Rt. 1 attempting to turn left onto 4000 N. when the Hyundai rear ended the Volkwagen. The driver and front seat passenger of the Volkwagen were transported to Riverside Hospital with minor injuries. The two back seat passengers were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago with severe injuries. The rear driver side passenger has succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital on 8/15. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries. The roadway was shut down for 5 hours due to this incident. Mucho was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.