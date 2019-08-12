CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 10:23 a.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 200 block of S. Fifth at 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of S. Second at 3:11 p.m. on Aug 1.
Watseka Police arrested Jose Roberto P. Alvarado Jr., 23, Watseka, in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 4:01 p.m. on Aug. 1. Alvarado was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of mob action. Alvarado was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary in the 900 block of W. Main at 5:12 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 5:41 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of E. Hickory at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of E. Oak at 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Ash at 1:41 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Watseka Police assisted the Department of Child Family Services in the 600 block of N. Market at 11:33 a.m. on Aug. 2.
Watseka Police assisted the Department of Child Family Services in the 100 block of Fiddler Ct. at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Watseka Police performed a public service in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 1:21 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 3:52 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 4:26 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 1:10 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 6:16 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 6:51 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a battery in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 8:11 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of N. Sixth at 11:11 p.m. on Aug. 3.
Watseka Police performed a public service in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 12:22 a.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of N. Fifth at 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of N. Chicago at 4:36 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 400 block of W. Mulberry at 6:46 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of N. Second at 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a 911 open line in the 400 block of N. Chicago at 10:21 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 100 block of Lakeview Ct. at 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of E. Grant at 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of N. Wabash at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 7:37 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 12:11 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 600 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 9:41 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of W. North at 11:47 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 100 block of N. Tenth at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of N. Fifth at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of N. Market at 4:27 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 6:51 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of E. Ash at 6:36 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Watseka Police responded to the Watseka Police Department regarding a report of a violation of order of protection at 11:05 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of soliciting in the 1600 block of E. Walnut at 5:23 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of W. North at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 9:13 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 4:58 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 8:57 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver on Rt. 1 at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of E. Oak at 1:43 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of S. Second at 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of W. Newell at 4:33 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 700 block of W. Iroquois at 6:29 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 800 block of W. Lafayette at 7:46 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of E. Oak at 8:16 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 9:54 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of E. Walnut at 10:12 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of S. Third at 11:52 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 1:26 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of S. Fourth at 5:39 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of N. Fourth at 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 9:43 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Watseka Police investigated a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 2:10 a.m. on Aug. 10. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Rosemary L. Schroeder, 56, Watseka, was backing up when she struck a support beam. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 100 block of S. Eighth at 12:12 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 100 block of N. Second at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Cherry at 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 900 block of E. Locust at 5;51 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mulberry at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of N. Virginia at 7:53 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 1:32 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 300 block of E. Elm at 2:04 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of N. Market at 3:07 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of S. Fifth at 3:11 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 600 block of W. Walnut at 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of E. Ash at 7:28 p.m. on Aug. 11.
COUNTY
On Aug. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports Brandon Soucie, 33, St. Anne, was traveling north on Co. Rd. 200 E. near Co. Rd. 3200 N. when a deer entered the roadway colliding with his vehicle, The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries or citations were reported.
On Aug. 10 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports Don Hamende, 56, Watseka, was traveling south on Co. Rd. 2200 E. near U.S. Hwy 52 when a deer entered the roadway colliding with his vehicle. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries or citations were reported.
On Aug. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports Thadeus Smith, 22, Ashkum, was traveling west on Co. Rd. 2500 N. near Co. Rd. 1200 E. when a deer entered the roadway colliding with his vehicle. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries or citations were reported.
On Aug. 11 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports William Edwards, 59, Crescent City was traveling north on Co. Rd. 1900 E. near the T intersection with Co. Rd. 1700 N. when he failed to reduce his speed and entered a nearby cornfield causing more than $1,500 in damage to his vehicle. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
STATE
Illinois State Police responded to a traffic accident at 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 on Route 1 at 5700 S. The drivers involved were Jamel R. Armstrong, 20, Country Club Hills, who was driving a 2003 Buick, with passenger Meoria M. Avant, 18, Momence, and Jose A. Mejia, 34, St. Anne, who was driving a 2015 Ram pickup. The preliminary investigation has indicated that Armstrong was traveling northbound on Rt. 1 at 5700 S. when Mejia was traveling southbound at the same location. The Buick that Armstrong was driving crossed the center line and collided with the Ram head on. Armstrong was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Mejia was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Avant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner. Armstrong was issued a citation for improper lane usage. Mejia was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.