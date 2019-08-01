CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 7:23 on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. Second at 9:17 a.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of N. Second at 9:25 a.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 800 block of W. Iroquois at 2:11 p.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police arrested Stephanie R. Lowhorn, 45, Watseka, in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 5:40 p.m. on July 30. Lowhorn was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Lowhorn was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of N. Eighth at 6:10 p.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 6:47 p.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 7:09 p.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 900 block of S. Fifth at 7:20 p.m. on July 30.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm i the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 3:30 a.m. on July 31.
Watseka Police responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of W. North at 5:39 a.m. on July 31.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of E. Cherry at 1:14 p.m. on July 31.
Watseka Police arrested Milton Shannon, 46, Rankin in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 3:17 p.m. on July 31. Shannon was wanted on a Champaign County warrant charging him with failure to appear for child support. Shannon was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of S. Brown at 2:31 p.m. on July 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of W. Victory at 9:12 p.m. on July 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of N. Second at 1:13 a.m. on Aug. 1.
COUNTY
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Deandre Johnson, 20, Pembroke. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging him with theft of over $500. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Pamela Lowe, 33, Watseka. According to police reports, Lowe was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging her with retail theft. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.