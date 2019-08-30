COUNTY
On Aug. 28 Milford police arrested Courtney McKinney, 23, Milford. According to police reports. McKinney was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with retail theft. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On Aug. 28 Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Richard Gilkerson, 28, Milford. According to police reports, Gilkerson was charged with burglary. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.