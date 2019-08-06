COUNTY
On Aug. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Melinda N. Hall, 32, Gilman. According to police reports, Hall was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 5 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports Alison Hardwick, 29, Milford, was traveling west on Co. Rd. 1200 N. near Co. Rd. 1900 E. when a deer entered the roadway and struck her vehicle. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On Aug. 4 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident. According to police reports Ryan Lowery, 42, Ashkum, was traveling south on Co. Hwy 35 near Co. Rd. 2100 N. when his vehicle left the roadway causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and one citation was issued for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.