CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of S. Fourth at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 700 block of E. Walnut at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of Yount Ave. at 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of E. Oak at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of E. Walnut at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Fourth at 7:25 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 8:49 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of N. Fourth at 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police investigated a city ordinance violation in the 500 block of E. Porter at 9:33 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of W. North at 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 3:31 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of W. Walnut at 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a battery in the 500 block of E. Lincoln at 4:06 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police arrested Lacy A. Freehill, 35, Watseka, in the 500 block of N. Fifth at 7:33 p.m. on Aug. 13. Freehill was charged with residential burglary, burglary to motor vehicle, three counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Freehill was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 300 block of N. Second at 7:37 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 7:51 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of E. Sheridan at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of E. Walnut at 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of W. Hickory at 2:56 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police investigated a two vehicle accident in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 9:17 a.m. on Aug. 14. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Sharon L. Riggio, 61, Watseka, was turning into a parking lot and failed to yield to an eastbound vehicle driven by John J. Fahey, 59, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citation were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of W. Herron Ct. at 3:01 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of E. Elm at 4:02 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of E. Walnut at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 11:32 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 14.
STATE
Illinois State Police responded to a traffic accident at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 13 on 1-57 southbound at milepost 322. The drivers involved were Floyd E. Hochstetler, 58, Pryor, Okalahoma, who was driving a red 1989 Peterbilt truck tractor semi, James E. Glenn, 50, Fort Worth, Texas, who was driving a white 2013 International truck tractor semi, and Samuel Payton, 80, Hopkins Park, who was driving a gray 2012 Honda. The preliminary investigation has indicated traffic was backed up on I-57 southbound at milepost 322, due to the construction zone. Hochstetler's semi failed to stop and rear ended Glenn's semi and Payton's vehicle. Payton was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Hochstetler was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.