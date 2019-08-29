CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 700 block of W. Walnut at 9:58 a.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 100 block of W. Fleming at 1:53 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 800 block of E. Walnut at 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 400 block of Brianna Dr. at 2:47 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found hypodermic needle in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 3:22 p.m. on Aug 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 600 block of S. Second at 3:39 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 5:02 on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 600 block of N. Sixth at 5:15 on Aug 27.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Walnut at 5:43 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of found hypodermic needles in the 200 block of S. Fifth at 7:37 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of W. North at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1200 of E. Walnut at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of E. Fairman at 9:04 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of S. Fourth at 10:26 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Watseka Police arrested Douglas S. Depatis, 56, Watseka in the 400 block of W. Walnut at 11:31 p.m. on Aug. 27. for driving while license revoked. Depatis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1000 block of E. Walnut at 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Fifth at 2:01 p.m. on Aug .28.
Watseka Police assisted DCFS in the 600 block of N. Fifth at 2:01 p.m. on Aug 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police arrested Jason E Kottke, 46, Watseka in the 100 block of Veteran’s Parkway at 3:36 p.m. on Aug 28. Kottke was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with battery. Kottke was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 300 block of W. Victory at 4:38 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of E. Cherry at 5:19 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of N. Third at 6:02 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal parking in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 28.
COUNTY
Sheriff’s police investigated a two-vehicle accident in Middleport township early Wednesday morning. An east bound Doudge pickup driven by Merced M. Mendonza,36, Mission, Texas, failed to stop at the intersection of 2100 N./ 2200 E. north and struck a north bound Ford pickup driven by Matthew G. Mense, 25, Watseka. A motorist who witnessed the crash called 911 to report the incident. Concord Fire Department and Riverside EMS also responded to the scene. Both drivers were taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Riverside EMS. Mense was treated and released with only minor injury. Mendoza was air lifted to Carle Hospital of Urbana due to serious injury, where he remains hospitalized. Mendoza was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection an no valid driver’s license.