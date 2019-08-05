ISP ARRESTS
Illinois State Police District 21 is reporting the arrest of Laronn T. Brown, 21, Benton Harbor, Michigan, for unlawful use of a weapon and James E. Roberts, 25, St. Anne, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Aug. 1, 2019 at 5:03 p.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 1-57 northbound at milepost 307. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the occupants. A subsequent search off the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm. The passenger, Laronn Brown, was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Brown was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearm and firearm ammunition.
On Aug. 4 at 1:49 a.m. an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle traveling all over the roadway at a high rate of speed on Splear Road at Rt. 17. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, James Roberts. Roberts showed signs of alcohol impairment. Roberts was placed under arrest and transported to the Kankakee County Jail for processing. Roberts was charged with diving under the influence of alcohol and issued citations for speeding, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper display of license plate, and illegal transportation of alcohol.