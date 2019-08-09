COUNTY
On Aug. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandi L. James, 39, Rankin. According to police reports, James was arrested on violation of her probation. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Shai A. Arseneau, 22, Watseka. According to police reports, Arseneau was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging her with retail theft. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 7 Milford Police arrested Teri L. Reffett, 53, Rossville. According to police reports, Reffett was arrested for driving under the influence. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Johnny C. McLaurin, 54, Chicago. According to police reports, McLaurin was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging him with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.