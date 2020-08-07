Aug. 6
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police ticketed Terrance M. Lease, 35, Watseka, at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 2 for driving while his license is suspended after he was stopped on West Walnut Street near Second Street for driving without headlights when required. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 800 block of West Walnut Street at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 2.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on North Fifth Street near East Elm Street at 10:55 a.m. Aug. 3. The driver was issued a written warning and released.
Watseka Police responded to the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 3 for an animal complaint.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of East Oak Street at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 3 for a report of a possible domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 7;21 p.m. Aug. 3 for a disturbance between neighbors.
Watseka police responded to the 700 block of South Second Street at 9:32 p.m. Aug. 3 to keep the peace while a person retrieved items from a residence there.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of West Lafayette Street at 10:11 p.m. Aug. 3 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop on West Walnut Street near North Jefferson Street at 10;35 p.m. Aug. 3. The driver was released with a verbal warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of Bell Road at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 3 for a report of a fight in progress.
Watseka Police responded to the 700 block of West Walnut Street at 1:34 a.m. Aug. 4 for a report of a suspicious person.
Watseka Police responded to an activate a alarm in the 300 block of East Elm at 5:37 a.m. Aug. 4.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut Street at 7:16 a.m. Aug. 4. The driver was released with a verbal warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of East Walnut Street at 8:17 a.m. Aug. 4 for a report of an abandoned vehicle.
Watseka Police gave a resident in the 600 block of South Fifth a verbal warning for several city ordinance violations at 8:56 a.m. Aug. 4.
Watseka Police made a traffic stop at 9:08 a.m. Aug. 4 on South Second Street near West Mulberry Street. The driver was released with a verbal warning.
Watseka Police arrested Timothy M. Brown, 33, Watseka, at 10:12 a.m. Aug. 4 after he was stopped in the 100 block of Lakeview Court for speeding. Watseka K-9 Unit assisted on the stop and Brown was charged with possess of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to await a court appearance.
Watseka Police performed a welfare check on a person in the 600 block of South Second Street at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 4 at the request of an acquaintance.
Watseka Police responded to the 300 block of East Walnut Street at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 4 for a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of West Fleming at 12;23 p.m. Aug. 4 for an animal complaint.
Watseka Police responded to the 500 block of East Mulberry Street at 2:43 p.m. Aug. 4 to driver a family emergency message to a person.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of West Park Avenue at 3:26 p.m. Aug. 4 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of North Second Street at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 4 for a noise complaint.
Watseka Police made a traffic sop on West Lafayette Street near the Unit 09 building at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 4. the driver was released with a verbal warning for improper lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 4 for a report of a theft.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist who was having mechanical problems at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 800 block of West Lafayette Street.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of North Market Street at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 5 for a report of burglary and theft.
Watseka Police arrested David R. Blair, 41, Gilman, at 11:05 a.m.in the 300 block of East Walnut Street on a Grundy County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He was also charged with obstructing justice for failure to identify himself after police were called to a business for a suspicious person in the parking lot. he was taken to the Iroquois County Jail to await a court appearance and extradition to Grundy County.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of East Oak Street at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 4 for a report of hypodermic needles found on a property.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of West Walnut Street at 4:09 p.m. Aug. 5 for a report of someone entering an empty building.
Watseka Police arrested Thomas M. Gray, 34, Watseka, at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 5 on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a violation of court order charge, after an officer recognized him walking and was aware of an active warrant. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail to await a court appearance.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of West Park Avenue at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 5 for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of West Mulberry Street at 6:28 p.m. Aug. 5 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police responded to the 700 block of West Iroquois Street at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 5 for a report of a city ordinance violation.
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 29, Watseka, at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 400 block of East Oak Street after police were dispatched to a evidence for an unwanted person. Richmond was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and charged with violation of a court order and violation of bail bond and to await a court appearance.
Watseka Police responded to the West Side boat dock at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 5 for a report of trespassing.