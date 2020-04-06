CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a reporter of a disturbance in the 200 block of North Fourth at 9:43 a.m. April 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:59 a.m. April 1.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 800 block of South Third at 1:59 p.m. April 1.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 600 block of East Walnut at 5:27 p.m. April 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 600 block of North Market at 10:27 p.m. April 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:35 a.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic call in the 700 block of East Oak at 12:37 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 1;34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 1:59 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police investigated a one-vehicle accident on 2221 East at 1850 North Road at 3:54 p.m. April 2. According to police reports, Destiny N. Griffin, 19, Kentland, Indiana, was westbound when her wheel bearing broke and she was unable to steer. The vehicle then left the roadway, causing damage to private property. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,500. Griffin was issued two citations — for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 300 block of East Locust at 5:17 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Chicago at 7:19 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of South Western at 7:26 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 300 block of West Park at 9;27 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police arrested Elijah E. Price, 25, Watseka, in the 100 block of East Elm at 1:15 p.m. April 3. He was charged with domestic battery and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West Hickory at 1:30 p.m. April 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 900 block of North Virginia at 2:11 p.m. April 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Walnut at 3:02 p.m. April 2.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth at 4:05 p.m. April 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 6:37 p.m. April 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of East Oak at 9:06 p.m. April 3.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:21 a.m. April 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of East Oak at 6:37 a.m. April 4.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of West Park at 9:07 a.m. April 4.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of drug traffic in the 100 block of West Oak at 3:12 p.m. April 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Fleming at 8:31 p.m. April 4.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East North at 9:30 p.m. April 4.
Watseka Police arrested Ricky E. Condon, 43, Watseka, in the 400 block of North Fifth at 12:34 a.m. April 5. According to police reports, Condon was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission in the 100 block of North Sixth at 7:49 a.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of West Victory at 11:57 a.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:03 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 3:19 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of vehicle complaint in the 600 block of North Market at 3:53 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child custody in the 300 block of North Eighth at 4:04 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of East Cherry at 5:56 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of South Second at 6:40 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 7:32 p.m. April 5.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 500 block of North Fourth at 10:22 p.m. April 5.