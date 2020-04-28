CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of West North at 10:47 a.m. April 24.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:25 a.m. April 24.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth at 11:49 a.m. April 24.
Watseka Police arrested Damien T. Powell, 23, Watseka, in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:41 p.m. April 24. Powell was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of a no contact order. Powell was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 6:23 p.m. April 24.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of North Fifth at 6:57 p.m. April 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a found wallet in the 100 block of West Oak at 8:26 p.m. April 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:25 a.m. April 25. The driver was given warning for manner of driving.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 8:30 a.m. April 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of found articles in the 100 block of West Walnut at 10:32 a.m. April 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1100 block of North Jefferson at 1:10 p.m. April 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of West Walnut at 4:58 p.m. April 25.
Watseka Police arrested Michael A. Crawford, 30, Harvey, in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 11:03 p.m. April 25. Crawford was wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant charging him with violation of parole. Crawford was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 700 block of East Locust at 10:52 a.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 800 block of North Chicago at 3:39 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:51 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to a repot of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 3:58 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:40 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to a right i progress in the 1700 block of East Walnut 7:19 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of East Oak at 8:09 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:21 p.m. April 26.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 5:43 p.m. April 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 200 block of East Walnut at 6:43 p.m. April 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft int he 700 block of West Walnut at 7:48 p.m. April 27.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:40 p.m. April 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Hickory at 11:10 p.m. April 27.